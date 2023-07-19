Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Zaka Ashraf with Pakistan’s cricketer Wahab Riaz and cricket coach Waqar Younis unveil the Asia Cup 2023 trophy during a ceremony

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Zaka Ashraf with Pakistan's cricketer Wahab Riaz and cricket coach Waqar Younis unveil the Asia Cup 2023 trophy during a ceremony
APP85-190723 LAHORE: July 19 - Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Zaka Ashraf with Pakistan's cricketer Wahab Riaz and cricket coach Waqar Younis unveil the Asia Cup 2023 trophy during a ceremony. APP/MTF/ABB
Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Zaka Ashraf with Pakistan's cricketer Wahab Riaz and cricket coach Waqar Younis unveil the Asia Cup 2023 trophy during a ceremony
APP85-190723 LAHORE:
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR