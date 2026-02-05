Thursday, February 5, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosChairman of the National Bar Association of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr....
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Chairman of the National Bar Association of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr. Myrzagarayev Madi calls on Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik at the Ministry of Law & Justice. The meeting reflected a shared commitment to strengthening legal institutions and professional collaboration between the legal fraternities of both the countries

Chairman of the National Bar Association of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr. Myrzagarayev Madi calls on Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik at the Ministry of Law & Justice. The meeting reflected a shared commitment to strengthening legal institutions and professional collaboration between the legal fraternities of both the countries
APP103-040226 ISLAMABAD: February 04 - Chairman of the National Bar Association of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr. Myrzagarayev Madi calls on Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik at the Ministry of Law & Justice. The meeting reflected a shared commitment to strengthening legal institutions and professional collaboration between the legal fraternities of both the countries. APP/IQJ/TZD/ABB
6
- Advertisement -
Chairman of the National Bar Association of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr. Myrzagarayev Madi calls on Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik at the Ministry of Law & Justice. The meeting reflected a shared commitment to strengthening legal institutions and professional collaboration between the legal fraternities of both the countries
APP103-040226
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan