Chairman of the National Bar Association of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr. Myrzagarayev Madi calls on Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik at the Ministry of Law & Justice. The meeting reflected a shared commitment to strengthening legal institutions and professional collaboration between the legal fraternities of both the countries
