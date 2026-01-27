Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau, Lt. General (R) Nazir Ahmed calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

APP43-270126 ISLAMABAD: January 27 - Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau, Lt. General (R) Nazir Ahmed calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. APP/ABB
APP43-270126
ISLAMABAD: January 27 – 
