Thursday, February 5, 2026
PhotosPhoto Feature

Chairman of the District Council Larkana, Aijaz Ahmed Laghari along with Deputy Commissioner Sharjeel Noor Chana and others participating in a rally on Kashmir Solidarity Day in front of Press Club.

Chairman of the District Council Larkana, Aijaz Ahmed Laghari along with Deputy Commissioner Sharjeel Noor Chana and others participating in a rally on Kashmir Solidarity Day in front of Press Club. APP/NAS/ABB
2
APP44-050226
LARKANA: February 05 – 
APP45-050226
LARKANA: February 05 – A woman takes a picture of handmade items by her mobile phone at a stall during visit at the handicraft exhibition under the People’s Poverty Reduction Program (PPRP) funded by the Government of Sindh and implemented by the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO). APP/NAS/ABB
APP46-050226
LARKANA: February 05 – An artisan busy in making shawls on a traditional machine during the handicraft exhibition under the People’s Poverty Reduction Program (PPRP) funded by the Government of Sindh and implemented by the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO). APP/NAS/ABB
