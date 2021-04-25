Chairman of Hindu Panchayat Dr. Dharampal Pohwani along with Chairman of the Minority Commission Chela Ram and others addressing a press conference at Hindu Dharma Shala
APP24-250421 LARKANA: April 25  Chairman of Hindu Panchayat Dr. Dharampal Pohwani along with Chairman of the Minority Commission Chela Ram and others addressing a press conference at Hindu Dharma Shala. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR