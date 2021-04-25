Home Photos General Coverage Photos Chairman of Hindu Panchayat Dr. Dharampal Pohwani along with Chairman of the... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Chairman of Hindu Panchayat Dr. Dharampal Pohwani along with Chairman of the Minority Commission Chela Ram and others addressing a press conference at Hindu Dharma Shala Sun, 25 Apr 2021, 11:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-250421 LARKANA: April 25 Chairman of Hindu Panchayat Dr. Dharampal Pohwani along with Chairman of the Minority Commission Chela Ram and others addressing a press conference at Hindu Dharma Shala. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Islamabad STZ to attract $100 million Investment in next 5 years: STZA NAB’s across the board action proves its impartiality: Chairman Chairman Overseas Chinese Association Gilgit-Baltistan Abdul Qayyum Majeed burning incense sticks at Chinese Yadgar-e-Shuhda to mark National Mourning Day organized by Overseas Chinese Association...