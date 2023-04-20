PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad along with other members sighting for Shawal moon from the rooftop of Religious Affairs building to decide the celebration day of Eid-ul-Fitr Thu, 20 Apr 2023, 8:33 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP61-200423 ISLAMABAD: April 20 – Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad along with other members sighting for Shawal moon from the rooftop of Religious Affairs building to decide the celebration day of Eid-ul-Fitr. APP/SMR/ABB APP61-200423 ISLAMABAD: APP62-200423 ISLAMABAD: April 20 – Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad along with other members sighting for Shawal moon from the rooftop of Religious Affairs building to decide the celebration day of Eid-ul-Fitr. APP/SMR/ABB