Chairman National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Commerce, Razza Rabani Khar receives briefing on performance, issues by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Chairman National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Commerce, Razza Rabani Khar receives briefing on performance, issues by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).
APP38-290922 KARACHI: September 29- Chairman National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Commerce, Razza Rabani Khar receives briefing on performance, issues by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). APP
Chairman National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Commerce, Razza Rabani Khar receives briefing on performance, issues by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).
APP38-290922 KARACHI:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Chairman National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Commerce Razza Rabani Khar talking to media persons after a meeting at Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Chairman National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Commerce Razza Rabani Khar talking to media persons after a meeting at Trade Development Authority of Pakistan...

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani administering oath to the newly elected Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar during senate session at Parliament House

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani administering oath to the newly elected Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar during senate session at Parliament House

The chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed called on Federal Minister for science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch

The chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed called on Federal Minister for science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions Senator Hilal Ur Rehman presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament Lodges

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions Senator Hilal Ur Rehman presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament Lodges

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi along with Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja, watching the third Twenty 20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi along with Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja, watching the third Twenty 20 international cricket...

Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hasan Gilani Chairman presiding over the meeting National Assembly Standing Committee meeting at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex

Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hasan Gilani Chairman presiding over the meeting National Assembly Standing Committee meeting at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex

Minister for Planning and Development Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing a presser as Deputy Chairman NFRCC

Minister for Planning and Development Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing a presser as Deputy Chairman NFRCC

Mr. Neak Oknha Sear Rithy, chairman & board of directors, World Bridge Group of Companies, Kingdom of Cambodia interacting with Deputy Chairman Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi and Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir at a reception hosted by him in honor of delegation

Mr. Neak Oknha Sear Rithy, chairman & board of directors, World Bridge Group of Companies, Kingdom of Cambodia interacting with Deputy Chairman Senate, Mirza...

Neak Oknha Sear Rithy, Chairman & Board of Directors, World Bridge Group of companies, Kingdom of Cambodia in a group photo with Deputy Chairman Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi and senators

Neak Oknha Sear Rithy, Chairman & Board of Directors, World Bridge Group of companies, Kingdom of Cambodia in a group photo with Deputy Chairman...

Senator Shamim Afridi , Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Privatization presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Shamim Afridi , Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Privatization presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

President Dr. Arif Alvi meeting with the Chairman Board of Directors of World Bridge Group of Companies, Cambodia Neak Okhna Rithy Sear who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi meeting with the Chairman Board of Directors of World Bridge Group of Companies, Cambodia Neak Okhna Rithy Sear who called...

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani exchanging views with Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf Bin Said al-Malki at Parliament House

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani exchanging views with Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf Bin Said al-Malki at Parliament House