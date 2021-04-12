Home Photos General Coverage Photos Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources Nawab Yousaf Talpur chairing... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources Nawab Yousaf Talpur chairing 16th meeting of the committee at conference room of Sindh Secretariat Mon, 12 Apr 2021, 8:49 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-120421 KARACHI: April 12 Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources Nawab Yousaf Talpur chairing 16th meeting of the committee at conference room of Sindh Secretariat. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi ALSO READ Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Hosing & Works Engr. Muhammad Najeeb Haroon chairing 14th meeting of the committee at Qasr-e-Naz in Provincial Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Hosing & Works Engr. Muhammad Najeeb Haroon chairing 14th meeting of the committee at Qasr-e-Naz in Provincial Capital Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi chairing the committee meeting at Parliament House Chairman Kashmir Committee, Shehryar Khan Afridi addressing during Kashmir and Takmeel Pakistan Conference at National Press Club