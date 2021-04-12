Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Hosing & Works Engr. Muhammad Najeeb Haroon chairing 14th meeting of the committee at Qasr-e-Naz in Provincial Capital
APP30-120421 KARACHI: April 12  Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Hosing & Works Engr. Muhammad Najeeb Haroon chairing 14th meeting of the committee at Qasr-e-Naz in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi

ALSO READ  Labourers unloading variety of dates from truck at Fruit and Vegetable Market as the demand increased during Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak in Provincial Capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR