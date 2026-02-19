Thursday, February 19, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosChairman NAB, Lt. Gen. (R) Nazir Ahmed in a meeting with Ambassador...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Chairman NAB, Lt. Gen. (R) Nazir Ahmed in a meeting with Ambassador of the State of Qatar, Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khatar at NAB (HQ)

Chairman NAB, Lt. Gen. (R) Nazir Ahmed in a meeting with Ambassador of the State of Qatar, Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khatar at NAB (HQ)
APP55-180226 ISLAMABAD: February 18 - Chairman NAB, Lt. Gen. (R) Nazir Ahmed in a meeting with Ambassador of the State of Qatar, Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khatar at NAB (HQ). APP/ABB
67
Chairman NAB, Lt. Gen. (R) Nazir Ahmed in a meeting with Ambassador of the State of Qatar, Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khatar at NAB (HQ)
APP55-180226
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan