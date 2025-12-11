Chairman NAB Lt. Gen (R) Nazir Ahmed, CEO Pakistan Sweet Home Zamrad Khan (H.I), Deputy Chairman NAB Sohail Nasir, PGA Syed Ihtesham Qadir Shah and other dignitaries in group photo with children of Pakistan Sweet Home, who visited NAB (Headquarters)
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.