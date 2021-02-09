Home Photos General Coverage Photos Chairman NAB, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal and DG NAB KP Brig (R)... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Chairman NAB, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal and DG NAB KP Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan pose for a group photo with NAB officers after a meeting at NAB KP Tue, 9 Feb 2021, 6:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-090221 PESHAWAR: February 09 Chairman NAB, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal and DG NAB KP Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan pose for a group photo with NAB officers after a meeting at NAB KP. APP APP05-090221 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal distributing cheques among the affected persons of Housing Society at NAB Office Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal distributing cheques among the affected persons of Housing Society at NAB Office Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal addressing during distributing ceremony of cheques among the victims of Housing Society at NAB Office