Home Photos General Coverage Photos Chairman Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad addressing a press conference...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosChairman Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad addressing a press conference at PPC Tue, 23 Feb 2021, 8:55 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-230221 PESHAWAR: Feb 23 - Chairman Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad addressing a press conference at PPC. APP photo by Shaheryar AnjumRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORSardar Satwant Singh, Chairman of the Bandhak Committee on Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara, along with his colleagues, is holding a press conference at Gurdwara Dera...Senator Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence Production alongwith members visiting Karachi Shipyard & Engineering WorksA group photo of Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain during the inauguration of 3rd Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament at Gymkhana Club