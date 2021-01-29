Chairman Kashmir Committee, Shehryar Khan Afridi addresses a seminar on
APP37-290121 ISLAMABAD: January 29 - Chairman Kashmir Committee, Shehryar Khan Afridi addresses a seminar on "Kashmir Back to International Spotlight. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
APP37-290121

ALSO READ  GPKSC UK kicks off brisk preparations to observe Feb 5 Kashmir Solidarity Day

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR