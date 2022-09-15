PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed presenting shield to VC SBBWU Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmed (T.I) during 2nd International Conference of Psychology Women’s Mental Health Care Thu, 15 Sep 2022, 11:11 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP64-150922 ISLAMABAD: September 15 - Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed presenting shield to VC SBBWU Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmed (T.I) during 2nd International Conference of Psychology Women's Mental Health Care. APP APP64-150922 ISLAMABAD