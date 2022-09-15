Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed presenting shield to VC SBBWU Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmed (T.I) during 2nd International Conference of Psychology Women’s Mental Health Care

Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed presenting shield to VC SBBWU Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmed (T.I) during 2nd International Conference of Psychology Women's Mental Health Care
APP64-150922 ISLAMABAD: September 15 - Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed presenting shield to VC SBBWU Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmed (T.I) during 2nd International Conference of Psychology Women's Mental Health Care. APP
Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed presenting shield to VC SBBWU Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmed (T.I) during 2nd International Conference of Psychology Women's Mental Health Care
APP64-150922 ISLAMABAD