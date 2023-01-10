Chairman China International Development Cooreration Agency, Luo Zhaohui calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the International Conference on Resilient Pakistan in Palais des Nations

Chairman China International Development Cooreration Agency, Luo Zhaohui calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the International Conference on Resilient Pakistan in Palais des Nations
APP80-090123 GENEVA: January 09 - Chairman China International Development Cooreration Agency, Luo Zhaohui calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the International Conference on Resilient Pakistan in Palais des Nations. APP/MOS
Chairman China International Development Cooreration Agency, Luo Zhaohui calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the International Conference on Resilient Pakistan in Palais des Nations
APP80-090123 GENEVA