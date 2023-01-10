PhotosNational Photos Chairman China International Development Cooperaration Agency, Luo Zhaohui calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the International Conference on Resilient Pakistan in Palais des Nations Tue, 10 Jan 2023, 12:38 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP81-090123 GENEVA: January 09 - Chairman China International Development Cooperaration Agency, Luo Zhaohui calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the International Conference on Resilient Pakistan in Palais des Nations. APP/MOS APP81-090123 GENEVA