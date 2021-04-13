Home Photos General Coverage Photos Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Kahbir Azad sighting Ramdan moon on... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Kahbir Azad sighting Ramdan moon on roof top of Auqaf Hall Tue, 13 Apr 2021, 11:10 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP64-130421 PESHAWAR: April 13 - Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Kahbir Azad sighting Ramdan moon on roof top of Auqaf Hall. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP65-130421PESHAWAR: April 13 – Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Kahbir Azad addressing a press conference after sighting Ramdan moon on roof top of Auqaf Hall. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum ALSO READ An attractive view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming at roadside greenbelt in Federal Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Rescue-1122 staffers spraying disinfectant spray being carried out before Holy month of Ramadan at Sunehri Masjid as precautionary measures of corona virus Laborers busy in renovation work of historic Masjid Muhabbat Khan Upcoming Saud Khan wins 33rd edition of KP Snooker Championship