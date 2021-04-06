CEO Imran Ali Sultan and Dr. Masood witnessing the signing of an agreement between LWMC and WWF to stop food wastage at Office LWMC
CEO Imran Ali Sultan and Dr. Masood witnessing the signing of an agreement between LWMC and WWF to stop food wastage at Office LWMC.

