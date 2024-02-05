Kashmir Solidarity day banner

CEO Education Javed Iqbal leading a rally to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day from Katchery Chowk to Paris Road

CEO Education Javed Iqbal leading a rally to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day from Katchery Chowk to Paris Road
APP30-050224 SIALKOT: February 05 – CEO Education Javed Iqbal leading a rally to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day from Katchery Chowk to Paris Road. APP/MUT/TZD
CEO Education Javed Iqbal leading a rally to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day from Katchery Chowk to Paris Road
APP30-050224
SIALKOT

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services