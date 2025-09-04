Thursday, September 4, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosCEO Agha Khan University Hospital, Dr. Farhat Abbas addressing during inauguration ceremony...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

CEO Agha Khan University Hospital, Dr. Farhat Abbas addressing during inauguration ceremony of Level Ii Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Agha Khan Maternal and Child Care Center at Jam Shoro Road

CEO Agha Khan University Hospital, Dr. Farhat Abbas addressing during inauguration ceremony of Level Ii Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Agha Khan Maternal and Child Care Center at Jam Shoro Road
APP45-040925 HYDERABAD: September 04 - CEO Agha Khan University Hospital, Dr. Farhat Abbas addressing during inauguration ceremony of Level Ii Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Agha Khan Maternal and Child Care Center at Jam Shoro Road. APP/FHN/ABB
1
- Advertisement -
CEO Agha Khan University Hospital, Dr. Farhat Abbas addressing during inauguration ceremony of Level Ii Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Agha Khan Maternal and Child Care Center at Jam Shoro Road
APP45-040925
HYDERABAD
CEO Agha Khan University Hospital, Dr. Farhat Abbas addressing during inauguration ceremony of Level Ii Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Agha Khan Maternal and Child Care Center at Jam Shoro Road
APP46-040925
HYDERABAD 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan