PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Central President PPP Women Wing Faryal Talpur, distributing sewing machines among the position holder women of PBM vocational Centre in a ceremony at Arts Council of Pakistan Mon, 2 Jan 2023, 10:46 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP48-020123 KARACHI: January 02 - Central President PPP Women Wing Faryal Talpur, distributing sewing machines among the position holder women of PBM vocational Centre in a ceremony at Arts Council of Pakistan. APP/SDQ/IQJ/TZD/FHA APP48-020123 KARACHI