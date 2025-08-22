Saturday, August 23, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosCentral Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad is meeting with Governor...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Central Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad is meeting with Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House.

APP59-220825 KARACHI: August 22 – Central Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad is meeting with Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House. APP/ABB/FHA
8
- Advertisement -
Central Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad is meeting with Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House.
APP59-220825
KARACHI: August 22 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan