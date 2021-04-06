CDA workers busy in fencing on Islamabad Expressway as a safety measures in a bid to prevent the movements of animals to avoid any mishaps near Karal Chowk
APP08-060421 ISLAMABAD: April 06 – CDA workers busy in fencing on Islamabad Expressway as a safety measures in a bid to prevent the movements of animals to avoid any mishaps near Karal Chowk. APP photo by Abid Zia

ALSO READ  CDA workers busy in anti dengue spray in Ghauri Town area

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR