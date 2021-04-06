Home Photos General Coverage Photos CDA workers busy in fencing on Islamabad Expressway as a safety measures... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos CDA workers busy in fencing on Islamabad Expressway as a safety measures in a bid to prevent the movements of animals to avoid any mishaps near Karal Chowk Tue, 6 Apr 2021, 9:42 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-060421 ISLAMABAD: April 06 – CDA workers busy in fencing on Islamabad Expressway as a safety measures in a bid to prevent the movements of animals to avoid any mishaps near Karal Chowk. APP photo by Abid Zia ALSO READ CDA workers busy in anti dengue spray in Ghauri Town area RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CDA workers busy in fencing on Islamabad Expressway as a safety measures in a bid to prevent the movements of animals to avoid any... CDA workers busy in anti dengue spray in Ghauri Town area PDM; PPP, PML-N part ways due to conflict of interests: Sh Rashid