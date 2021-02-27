Home Photos Feature Photos CDA staffers fixing cat eyes at G-8 SectorPhotosFeature PhotosCDA staffers fixing cat eyes at G-8 Sector Sat, 27 Feb 2021, 4:47 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-270221 ISLAMABAD: February 27 - CDA staffers fixing cat eyes at G-8 Sector. APP photo by Saeed-ul-MulkAPP01-270221RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPDA staffers fixing awareness drive banners for urban plantation in cityISLAMABAD: August 06 – A vendor busy in fixing national flag on the rear window of a vehicle as the nation starts preparation of...RAWALPINDI: August 03 – Labourers fixing a display in connection with 5th August to mark as Black Day in solidarity with the people of...