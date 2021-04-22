Home Photos General Coverage Photos CDA staffers filling the patches of a damaged road during maintenance work... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos CDA staffers filling the patches of a damaged road during maintenance work in the city Thu, 22 Apr 2021, 5:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-220421 ISLAMABAD: April 22 CDA staffers filling the patches of a damaged road during maintenance work in the city. APP photo by Saleem Rana RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR WAPDA staffers repairing the power transformer on electric pole during maintenance work Railway workers busy in repairing railway tracks during maintenance work Workers busy in repairing CCTV cameras installed during the maintenance work in Federal Capital