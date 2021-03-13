Home Photos Feature Photos CDA staffers busy in planting saplings on the road dividerPhotosFeature PhotosCDA staffers busy in planting saplings on the road divider Sat, 13 Mar 2021, 6:21 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-130321 ISLAMABAD: March 13 CDA staffers busy in planting saplings on the road divider. APP photo by Irfan MahmoodAPP10-130321ALSO READ Railway staffers repairing the rail tracks at Sethi Town areaRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORRailway staffers repairing the rail tracks at Sethi Town areaStaffers of Municipal Corporation cleaning a blocked Nullah at Kuri Road for the smooth flow of waterDr Faisal visits COVID-19 vaccination centers