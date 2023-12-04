Caretaker Sindh Information, Minorities Affairs Minister Ahmed Shah talking to media persons during KPC visit

Caretaker Sindh Information, Minorities Affairs Minister Ahmed Shah talking to media persons during KPC visit
APP37-041223 KARACHI: December 04 - Caretaker Sindh Information, Minorities Affairs Minister Ahmed Shah talking to media persons during KPC visit. APP/SDQ/TZD/ZID
Caretaker Sindh Information, Minorities Affairs Minister Ahmed Shah talking to media persons during KPC visit
APP37-041223
KARACHI

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services