Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (rtd) Maqbool Baqar and the World Bank delegation led by its Country Director Mr. Najy Benhassine discuss the progress of World Bank-funded projects in their meeting at CM House

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (rtd) Maqbool Baqar and the World Bank delegation led by its Country Director Mr. Najy Benhassine discuss the progress of World Bank-funded projects in their meeting at CM House
APP42-121023 KARACHI: October 12 - Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (rtd) Maqbool Baqar and the World Bank delegation led by its Country Director Mr. Najy Benhassine discuss the progress of World Bank-funded projects in their meeting at CM House. APP/FHA
Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (rtd) Maqbool Baqar and the World Bank delegation led by its Country Director Mr. Najy Benhassine discuss the progress of World Bank-funded projects in their meeting at CM House
APP42-121023
KARACHI: October 12 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services