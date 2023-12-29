Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar meets with Federal Minister for Commerce, Production & Board of Investment Mr Gohar Ejaz Khan at the CM House

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar meets with Federal Minister for Commerce, Production & Board of Investment Mr Gohar Ejaz Khan at the CM House
APP34-291223 KARACHI: December 29 – Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar meets with Federal Minister for Commerce, Production & Board of Investment Mr Gohar Ejaz Khan at the CM House. APP/ABB/ZID
Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar meets with Federal Minister for Commerce, Production & Board of Investment Mr Gohar Ejaz Khan at the CM House
APP34-291223
KARACHI: December 29 – .

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services