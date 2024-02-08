Election day banner

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar witnesses the polling process at Command & Control Center at Civic Center

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar witnesses the polling process at Command & Control Center at Civic Center
APP168-080224 KARACHI: February 08 - Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar witnesses the polling process at Command & Control Center at Civic Center. APP/MAF/ABB/FHA
Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar witnesses the polling process at Command & Control Center at Civic Center
APP168-080224
KARACHI: February 08 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services