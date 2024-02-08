Election day banner

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar talks to media just after casting his vote at Government Boys Secondary School No.2, Block-6, PECHS

APP169-080224 KARACHI: February 08 - Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar talks to media just after casting his vote at Government Boys Secondary School No.2, Block-6, PECHS. APP/MAF/ABB/FHA
APP169-080224
KARACHI: February 08 –

