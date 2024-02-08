- Armed Forces felicitate nation on peaceful conduct of general elections
- Ameer Jamat e Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman casting his vote in the polling station during General Elections 2024
- Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar talks to media just after casting his vote at Government Boys Secondary School No.2, Block-6, PECHS
- Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar witnesses the polling process at Command & Control Center at Civic Center
- Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar takes aerial view of on-going polling process in the city
Pakistan's National News Agency