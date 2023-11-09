Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar meets with the 50th Specialized Training Program officers of the 26th Initial Command Course at CM House

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar meets with the 50th Specialized Training Program officers of the 26th Initial Command Course at CM House
APP62-081123 KARACHI: November 08 - Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar meets with the 50th Specialized Training Program officers of the 26th Initial Command Course at CM House. APP/ABB
Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar meets with the 50th Specialized Training Program officers of the 26th Initial Command Course at CM House
APP62-081123
KARACHI: November 08 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services