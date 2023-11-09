Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar exchanges views with Ambassador of Ethiopia Mr. Jemal Beker Abdula who called on him at CM House

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar exchanges views with Ambassador of Ethiopia Mr. Jemal Beker Abdula who called on him at CM House
APP61-081123 KARACHI: November 08 - Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar exchanges views with Ambassador of Ethiopia Mr. Jemal Beker Abdula who called on him at CM House. APP/ABB
Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar exchanges views with Ambassador of Ethiopia Mr. Jemal Beker Abdula who called on him at CM House
APP61-081123
KARACHI: November 08 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services