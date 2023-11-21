- UN warns of ‘tragic, avoidable surge’ in child deaths in besieged Gaza
- Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights, Mr. Khalil George calls on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali at Governor House, KP and discusses human rights situations in the province
- Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, awarding Sword of Honour for Overall Best Performance at the Graduation Ceremony held at PAF Academy, Asghar Khan
- Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, awarding trophies to the distinction holders at the Graduation Ceremony held at PAF Academy, Asghar Khan
- Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force with the graduating officers at the Graduation Ceremony held at PAF Academy, Asghar Khan
Pakistan's National News Agency