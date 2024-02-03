Kashmir Solidarity day banner

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar witnesses signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Authority of Karachi Port Trust, Pakistan and Abu Dhabi Ports Group, UAE

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar witnesses signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Authority of Karachi Port Trust, Pakistan and Abu Dhabi Ports Group, UAE
APP21-030224 ISLAMABAD: February 03 - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar witnesses signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Authority of Karachi Port Trust, Pakistan and Abu Dhabi Ports Group, UAE. APP/TZD/FHA
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar witnesses signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Authority of Karachi Port Trust, Pakistan and Abu Dhabi Ports Group, UAE
APP21-030224
ISLAMABAD

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services