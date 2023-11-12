- PM Kakar meets Malaysian PM; condemns Israeli aggression
- UNRWA chief pushes for Palestinian statehood at Arab/Islamic summit in Jeddah
- Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar met Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait on the sidelines of the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit
- Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar met Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait on the sidelines of the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit
- PM, Kuwaiti Crown Prince express deep concern over alarming situation in Gaza
Pakistan's National News Agency