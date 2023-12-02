Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar meets with the President of Sri Lanka on the sidelines of the high level segment of COP 28.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar meets with the President of Sri Lanka on the sidelines of the high level segment of COP 28.
APP51-021223 DUBAI: December 02 – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar meets with the President of Sri Lanka on the sidelines of the high level segment of COP 28. APP/ABB
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar meets with the President of Sri Lanka on the sidelines of the high level segment of COP 28.
APP51-021223
DUBAI: December 02 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services