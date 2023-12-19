Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar meets with the new Amir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah to offer condolences over the sad demise of the Amir his Highness Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar meets with the new Amir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah to offer condolences over the sad demise of the Amir his Highness Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
APP45-181223 KUWAIT: December 18 - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar meets with the new Amir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah to offer condolences over the sad demise of the Amir his Highness Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. APP/ZID
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar meets with the new Amir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah to offer condolences over the sad demise of the Amir his Highness Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
APP45-181223
KUWAIT

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services