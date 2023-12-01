Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar meets the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and the Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the sidelines of the high level segment of COP-28
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.