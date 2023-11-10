Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar meets President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas on the sidelines of the 8th extraordinary Summit of the OIC

APP52-101123 ISLAMABAD: November 10 - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar meets President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas on the sidelines of the 8th extraordinary Summit of the OIC. APP/ABB
ISLAMABAD: November 10 

