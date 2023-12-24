Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar awards certificates of appreciation to young artists for their artistic depictions of peace for the Palestine cause

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar awards certificates of appreciation to young artists for their artistic depictions of peace for the Palestine cause
APP41-231223 ISLAMABAD: December 23 – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar awards certificates of appreciation to young artists for their artistic depictions of peace for the Palestine cause. APP/ZID
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar awards certificates of appreciation to young artists for their artistic depictions of peace for the Palestine cause
APP41-231223
ISLAMABAD: December 23 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services