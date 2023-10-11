Caretaker Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed chairs a meeting to review a progress over China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects

Caretaker Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed chairs a meeting to review a progress over China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects
APP29-101023 GWADAR: October 10 - Caretaker Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed chairs a meeting to review a progress over China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. APP/ABB
Caretaker Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed chairs a meeting to review a progress over China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects
APP29-101023
GWADAR

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services