Election day banner

Caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi and Caretaker Federal Minister of National Heritage & Culture Syed Jamal Shah along with Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan H.E Mitsuhiro Wada cutting cake to celebrate the 64th Birthday of His Majesty the Emperor

Caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi and Caretaker Federal Minister of National Heritage & Culture Syed Jamal Shah along with Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan H.E Mitsuhiro Wada cutting cake to celebrate the 64th Birthday of His Majesty the Emperor
APP51-220224 ISLAMABAD: February 22 - Caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi and Caretaker Federal Minister of National Heritage & Culture Syed Jamal Shah along with Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan H.E Mitsuhiro Wada cutting cake to celebrate the 64th Birthday of His Majesty the Emperor. APP/MAF/FHA
Caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi and Caretaker Federal Minister of National Heritage & Culture Syed Jamal Shah along with Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan H.E Mitsuhiro Wada cutting cake to celebrate the 64th Birthday of His Majesty the Emperor
APP51-220224
ISLAMABAD: February 22 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services