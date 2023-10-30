Kashmir Black day banner
Kashmir Black day banner

Caretaker Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali in a meeting with the ambassador of Demark to Pakistan, H.E. Jacob Linulf and his delegation.

Caretaker Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali in a meeting with the ambassador of Demark to Pakistan, H.E. Jacob Linulf and his delegation.
APP03-301023 ISLAMABAD: October 30 -
Caretaker Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali in a meeting with the ambassador of Demark to Pakistan, H.E. Jacob Linulf and his delegation.
APP03-301023
ISLAMABAD: October 30 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services