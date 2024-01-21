APP24-210124
LAHORE: January 21 – Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed Khan along with Abdul Khabeer Azad, Chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Pakistan visiting free medical camp titled role of Mimber and Mehrab in Healthy Society organized by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab at Badshahi Masjid. APP/AHF/FHA
Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed Khan addressing during free medical camp titled role of Mimber and Mehrab in Healthy Society organized by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab at Badshahi Masjid
APP24-210124