- The Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, & Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akthar held a Meeting with Chairman FBR and his team and reviewed FBR reform and measures to enhance the revenue. She directed Chairman FBR to make all out efforts to improve the efficiency of PRAL to facilitate the taxpayers.
- Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, Sikandar Sultan Raja, along with the Attorney General for Pakistan, Mansoor Usman Awan, and four members of the Election Commission of Pakistan, came to meet President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr
- Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar meets with the participants of the 25th Security Workshop, National Defence University (NDU) at CM House
- Caretaker Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed and the newly-appointed Country Director of the UN World Food Program in Pakistan, Ms. Coco Ushiyama had a meeting at the Planning Ministry
- Pakistan’s Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg, H.E. Amna Baloch conducted monthly online Khuli Kachehri for the Pakistan Community residing in Belgium & Luxembourg
