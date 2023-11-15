Caretaker Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Dr. Kausar Abdullah Malik showing “Ecological Baseline Survey Report Tharparkar” to media persons after the launching ceremony. Country representative IUCN Pakistan Mr. Mahmood Cheema and CEO Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Amir Iqbal also seen on the eve

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Dr. Kausar Abdullah Malik showing "Ecological Baseline Survey Report Tharparkar" to media persons after the launching ceremony. Country representative IUCN Pakistan Mr. Mahmood Cheema and CEO Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Amir Iqbal also seen on the eve
APP61-151123 ISLAMABAD: November 15 - Caretaker Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Dr. Kausar Abdullah Malik showing "Ecological Baseline Survey Report Tharparkar" to media persons after the launching ceremony. Country representative IUCN Pakistan Mr. Mahmood Cheema and CEO Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Amir Iqbal also seen on the eve. APP/ABB
Caretaker Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Dr. Kausar Abdullah Malik showing "Ecological Baseline Survey Report Tharparkar" to media persons after the launching ceremony. Country representative IUCN Pakistan Mr. Mahmood Cheema and CEO Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Amir Iqbal also seen on the eve
APP61-151123
ISLAMABAD: November 15 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services