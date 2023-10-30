Kashmir Black day banner
Kashmir Black day banner

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr. Kausar Abdullah Malik addressing the “PRE-COP28 Accelerating The Water-Food-Climate Nexus Transformation Pathways For Pakistan” organized here at local hotel.

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr. Kausar Abdullah Malik addressing the "PRE-COP28 Accelerating The Water-Food-Climate Nexus Transformation Pathways For Pakistan" organized here at local hotel.
APP02-301023 ISLAMABAD: October 30 - Caretaker Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr. Kausar Abdullah Malik addressing the "PRE-COP28 Accelerating The Water-Food-Climate Nexus Transformation Pathways For Pakistan" organized here at local hotel.
Caretaker Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr. Kausar Abdullah Malik addressing the "PRE-COP28 Accelerating The Water-Food-Climate Nexus Transformation Pathways For Pakistan" organized here at local hotel.
APP02-301023
ISLAMABAD: October 30 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services