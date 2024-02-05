Kashmir Solidarity day banner

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Murtaza Solangi launched Media Helpline app at Press Information Department

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Murtaza Solangi launched Media Helpline app at Press Information Department
APP16-050224 ISLAMABAD: February 05 – Caretaker Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Murtaza Solangi launched Media Helpline app at Press Information Department. APP/SAK/TZD
Caretaker Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Murtaza Solangi launched Media Helpline app at Press Information Department
APP16-050224
ISLAMABAD

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services